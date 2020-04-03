Apple Arcade: Big updates come to Rayman-Mini, PAC-Man and 8 other games

This story is part of CNET's coverage of Apple Arcade, including exclusive first looks we got at some of the service's high-profile new games.
Apple Arcade launched slew of updates for 10 games in the $4.99-a-month gaming service on Friday, which are now available to play. The gaming service released new in-game content for several other titles earlier this month.
Apple Arcade has over 100 games available to play now on the platform, which debuted last September. You can play it on the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch and Apple TV. It's also started rolling out for Mac.
With many people sheltering in place amidst the coronavirus outbreak, playing a video game can be a welcomed distraction and a way to pass the time. Here are all of the games that got updates this week:
Grindstone
Developer: Capybara Games
The new update for Grindstone brings a new "Jerkameleon" enemy into play. The Jerkameleon eats smaller creeps and then morphs into the devoured's color. Grindstone also has 15 new levels packed with new traps and enemies to outsmart.
Rayman Mini
Developer: Ubisoft
Ubisoft launched the Rayman Mini season 2 expansion with new weekly challenges, like running the longest distance and collecting the most Lums along the way. The expansion also gives players goals to complete before they can increase their "awesomeness" and unlock special features.
Dodo Peak
Developer: Moving Pieces Interactive
Dodo Peak has 10 new levels in its Sky Theme, and a new launcher mechanic that lets the dodos take flight.
Charrua Soccer
Developer: Batovi Games Studio
The Charrua Soccer update adds three new club leagues. For a limited time, the game will have an Easter-themed event and features like characters dressed like rabbits and eggs in a wild game mode.
Shinsekai Into the Depths
Developer: Capcom
The Shinsekai Into the Depths update adds two new modes -- "Another Dive" and "Jukebox Mode." In Another Dive, dive as deep as you can with no chance to save and no checkpoints. Jukebox Mode adds the option to experiment with songs from the soundtrack. Before its release, CNET got an exclusive look at the game.
The Pinball Wizard
Developer: Frosty Pop
The Pinball Wizard update features an endless dungeon for players to explore and gain new skills as they ascend to the top of the tower.
Stellar Commanders
Developer: Blindflug Studios
Stellar Commanders has a new planet to check out and a single player mode to try out your skills.
Shantae and the Seven Sirens
Developer: WayForward
Shantae and the Seven Sirens can now be played from start to finish with WayForward's recent update that includes the story's finale.
PAC-MAN Party Royale
Developer: Bandai Namco
The PAC-MAN Party Royale adds more than 40 new achievements in gameplay.
Kings of the Castle
Developer: Frosty Pop
Kings of the Castle updated to include three new avatars, a new island called Galador and three new speed runs.
