Apple Arcade: Big updates come to Rayman-Mini, PAC-Man and 8 other games

James Martin/CNET

This story is part of CNET's coverage of Apple Arcade, including exclusive first looks we got at some of the service's high-profile new games.

Apple Arcade launched slew of updates for 10 games in the $4.99-a-month gaming service on Friday, which are now available to play. The gaming service released new in-game content for several other titles earlier this month.

Apple Arcade has over 100 games available to play now on the platform, which debuted last September. You can play it on the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch and Apple TV. It's also started rolling out for Mac.

Read more: 11 best ways to entertain yourself when you're in quarantine

With many people sheltering in place amidst the coronavirus outbreak, playing a video game can be a welcomed distraction and a way to pass the time. Here are all of the games that got updates this week:

Grindstone

Developer: Capybara Games

Screenshot/ Apple Arcade

The new update for Grindstone brings a new "Jerkameleon" enemy into play. The Jerkameleon eats smaller creeps and then morphs into the devoured's color. Grindstone also has 15 new levels packed with new traps and enemies to outsmart.

Read more: Free entertainment to help you survive coronavirus social distancing

Rayman Mini

Developer: Ubisoft

Apple Arcade

Ubisoft launched the Rayman Mini season 2 expansion with new weekly challenges, like running the longest distance and collecting the most Lums along the way. The expansion also gives players goals to complete before they can increase their "awesomeness" and unlock special features.

Dodo Peak

Developer: Moving Pieces Interactive

Apple Arcade

Dodo Peak has 10 new levels in its Sky Theme, and a new launcher mechanic that lets the dodos take flight.

Charrua Soccer

Developer: Batovi Games Studio

Apple

The Charrua Soccer update adds three new club leagues. For a limited time, the game will have an Easter-themed event and features like characters dressed like rabbits and eggs in a wild game mode.



Read more: Bored at home: Streaming concerts, virtual classes and 6 other ways to stay connected

Shinsekai Into the Depths

Developer: Capcom

Screenshot by CNET

The Shinsekai Into the Depths update adds two new modes -- "Another Dive" and "Jukebox Mode." In Another Dive, dive as deep as you can with no chance to save and no checkpoints. Jukebox Mode adds the option to experiment with songs from the soundtrack. Before its release, CNET got an exclusive look at the game.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple Arcade exclusive preview: Shinsekai Into the Depths

The Pinball Wizard

Developer: Frosty Pop

Apple Arcade

The Pinball Wizard update features an endless dungeon for players to explore and gain new skills as they ascend to the top of the tower.

Stellar Commanders

Developer: Blindflug Studios

Stellar Commanders/Twitter

Stellar Commanders has a new planet to check out and a single player mode to try out your skills.

Shantae and the Seven Sirens

Developer: WayForward

Apple

Shantae and the Seven Sirens can now be played from start to finish with WayForward's recent update that includes the story's finale.

PAC-MAN Party Royale

Developer: Bandai Namco

Apple

The PAC-MAN Party Royale adds more than 40 new achievements in gameplay.

Kings of the Castle

Developer: Frosty Pop

Frosty Pop

Kings of the Castle updated to include three new avatars, a new island called Galador and three new speed runs.

For more, check out Apple Arcade: The full list of games for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and iPod Touch.