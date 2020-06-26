Apple Arcade: Big updates come to Neo Cab, Monomals and more

Neo Cab/ Twitter

Apple Arcade, Apple's $4.99-a-month gaming service, released updates for games Neo Cab, Monomals, Fledgling Heroes and Jumper Jon on Thursday. Apple Arcade updates a few games every week in tandem with releasing new titles such as Beyond a Steel Sky for its growing catalog of over 120 games, which you can play on the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac and Apple TV.

Here's what you need to know about the latest game updates.

Neo Cab

Developer: Fellow Traveller

In updates to Neo Cab, a new take on survival games, characters Oona and Fiona have new stuff to do that extends the story. In Neo Cab, you play as Lina, a human driver-for-hire trying to hold onto your humanity in the automated world of Los Ojos.

Monomals

Developer: Picomy

The rollicking music game Monomals added seven new levels and seven new Monomals to catch. The new Monomals have new music to add to their compositions.

Fledgling Heroes

Developer: Subtle Boom

The colorful, high-flying adventures of Biscuit the Brave and friends in Fledgling Heroes get an update today, with a revamped Lab that lets you make your own levels.

Jumper Jon

Developer: Ogre Pixel

Jumper Jon, the game you play in 30-second bursts, added a fourth chapter. You can access two new areas, new items, abilities and new enemies.