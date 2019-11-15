Apple Arcade adds Rosie's Reality, a kids puzzle game featuring robots

Apple/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

This story is part of CNET's coverage of Apple Arcade, including exclusive first looks we got at some of the service's high-profile new games.

Apple Arcade added another game to its new $4.99 monthly subscription service on Friday. Players can now check out Rosie's Reality as part of Apple Arcade's growing catalog of games. This game and the others are available on iPad, iPhone and Apple TV to start, with content slowly coming to Mac as well.

Rosie's Reality is set in 2048, when robots coexist with humans in the virtual and real world. A friendly AI Assistant named Robbie explains that the global control center has been hacked and Rosie, a rescue bot, is the only one who can help.

The game is perfect for families and younger users, especially if you're a fan of the Disney movie Wall-E or the Lego franchise. After going through several training puzzles to get the hang of gameplay, Robbie and Rosie set off to fix the malfunctioning robots around the world. The missions take the duo to locations like highway construction sites, skyscraper rooftops, transport hubs, spaceports and more. The ultimate goal is to find each robot's missing chip to rescue them.

The colorful puzzle game feature single player and multiplayer modes. Rosie's Reality mixes elements of chance and strategy to complete on each level. Players can select between different colored building blocks that issue different commands to Rosie to help her move. Build, delete blocks and more to create the perfect pathway to save each hacked bot.

