Apple Arcade: 11 games we can't wait to play

Apple's subscription mobile gaming service Apple Arcade has released over 120 games to play across the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV since its launch eight months ago. Some of the breakout games on the $4.99 (£4.99, AU$7.99) a month service include The Enchanted World, Where Cards Fall and Shinsekai: Into the Depths.

Apple Arcade has been steadily releasing new games every week or so and updating others. Even though the gaming service has amassed an impressive catalog of games, we're still waiting on some of the biggest titles promised at launch. Here are the games we can't wait to play once they're available:

The Artful Escape

Developer: Annapurna Interactive

The Artful Escape/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

The Artful Escape tells the story of teenage guitar prodigy Francis Vendetti. On the night of his first performance, Francis finds himself on a psychedelic quest of self discovery. Along the way, he battles dead folk legends and, at times, his own imagination.

The Artful Escape was first announced at E3 2017 and was listed in the Apple Arcade lineup last year. The X019 trailer promises a colorful, neon, musical side-scroller.

Box Project

Developer: Aquiris

MrMacRight on YouTube/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

When Box Project was announced for Apple Arcade, there weren't many details available aside from a photo of a cardboard box. Information is still sparse online, but CNET reached out to Brazilian gaming studio Aquiris for more information. A video from YouTuber MrMacRight showed just a few seconds of Box Project in early June and suggested the name might be a working title. The images looked like a medieval style scene with a Wii-like character wielding a sword while battling little green goblins.

Enter the Construct

Developer: Directive Games

Apple

Not many details were available about Enter the Construct last year, except that it was expected to be available at Apple Arcade's launch. At that time, the images and videos showed the game as a first-person sci-fi shooter. Since then, there has been little to no information about Enter the Construct, so it's possible it's taken on a new name or has been canceled. CNET reached out to Directive Games and we'll update when we hear back.

Fantasian

Developer: Mistwalker

Mistwalker

Fantasian's creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, a mastermind behind multiple RPGs including Final Fantasy, posts updates about the upcoming JRPG game fairly regularly on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. If you're excited about Fantasian, you can scroll through Sakaguchi's social media and get a look at the game's concept art and the handcrafted dioramas as they're being built. Mistwalker has posted designs of New Town En, Magitech Factory in Machine City, Secret Base and the Water City of Vence from the game.

HitchHiker

Developers: Mad About Pandas

HitchHiker/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

HitchHiker is a mystery puzzle game where you play as the hitchhiker who doesn't remember anything about their identity, their past or their destination. You'll travel with five different drivers and make choices in the conversations that can help you remember your dark secrets. Solve environmental puzzles, keep an eye out for clues everywhere and make alliances -- but remember that nothing is what it seems.

The Last Campfire

Developer: Hello Games

Nintendo/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

The Last Campfire was listed as "coming soon" in an iOS 14 beta leak, according to a screenshot from Touch Arcade.

The Pathless

Developers: Giant Squid

The Pathless/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

The Pathless is one of the most anticipated games coming to Apple Arcade. You'll play as the Hunter, tasked with fighting a curse of darkness and corrupt spirits with your eagle companion. Explore beautiful, misty forests on a magical island, solve puzzles and fight battles. The Pathless is a follow-up to the studio's previous game, Abzu.

You'll also be able to play The Pathless on the upcoming PS5. On Thursday, during PlayStation's State of Play broadcast, Annapurna Interactive showed off a few minutes of gameplay narrated by creative developer Matt Nava.

Proxi

Developers: Will Wright and Gallium Artists

Team Proxi/Twitter

Proxi is an AI simulation game from The Sims creator Will Wright. The game is built out of the player's memories, using them as building blocks in the 3D world. Instead of creating a city or a house, as the player would do in The Sims, Proxi models the brain. You can store memories and millions of interconnected concepts, according to the website.

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time

Developer: Adult Swim Games

Samurai Jack Game/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time will join Apple Arcade on Aug. 21, according to a developer video diary obtained by Pocket Gamer. The upcoming game will feature a number of returning characters from the beloved cartoon including Jack himself and the villainous Aku, voiced by Greg Baldwin.

Ultimate Rivals: The Court

Developer: Bit Fry

Bit Fry/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

This is a follow-up game to last year's Ultimate Rivals: The Rink. Last December, Apple debuted the Ultimate Rivals franchise at the Game Awards. Future iterations of the game could bring football, baseball or soccer to Apple Arcade.

World's End Club

Developers: Izanagi Games

Apple/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

World's End Club, from Izanagi Games, was spotted in the iOS 14 beta leak as "coming soon," by Touch Arcade.