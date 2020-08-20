Apple appears to post Sept. 10 stream details for 5G iPhone event on YouTube

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple Event

Apple's signature secrecy may have slipped a little Thursday, when a Twitter user posted a photo of what appeared to be a scheduled livestream for the iPhone maker's YouTube account set for Sept. 10.

"It was on my YouTube subscription page, it is now removed," the person tweeted.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Apple's YouTube page currently doesn't have any events scheduled.

It was on my YouTube subscription page, it is now removed. I took a second screenshot on the stream page. pic.twitter.com/WPZZCse1me — WeiRdCroissant.HODL (@WeiRdCroissant) August 20, 2020

The tweet, and the attention it's getting from outlets such as 9to5Mac, The Verge and yes, even us, is an example of just how carefully people watch Apple's movements ahead of its expected announcements of new products, including this fall's 5G iPhone. Apple traditionally holds a fall event to announce new products ahead of the holiday shopping season, and it's been the time that the company's announced new iPhones since 2011's iPhone 4S.

This year, Apple's cloaked the event and its details in the usual secrecy as fans eagerly await the company's inevitable invitations to the press. The messages typically include an artistic rendering and a title for the event that always seems to hint at something to be announced. But it's also usually vague enough to light up Twitter with fan theories for the day.

Unlike in previous years, Apple's confirmed it's announcing a new iPhone, but did say the device would arrive a few weeks later than last year's Sept. 20 launch for the iPhone 11.

In the meantime, the tea leaf reading and supposed leaks have only begun.