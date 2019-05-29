James Martin/CNET

Apple's former head of App Store approvals believes his former team is the best in the world -- but the policies it enforces aren't.

"Over the years, Apple has struggled with using the App Store as a weapon against competitors," Phillip Shoemaker, who ran Apple's third-party app reviews for seven years, said in a Medium post Tuesday.

Apple is facing intensifying scrutiny over how its App Store policies treat services, like Spotify and Netflix, that directly compete with its own. Earlier this year, Spotify lodged a complaint with Europe's antitrust watchdog, saying Apple uses its App Store policies as a cudgel to stifle Spotify, the main competitor to Apple Music. The issue will only grow thornier this year, as Apple launches subscription services in new arenas like video, with its Netflix competitor Apple TV Plus, and video games, with Apple Arcade set to compete against Google Stadia.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. In the past, it has rejected Spotify's claims.

Shoemaker called on Apple to change two policies. One, known as the dumb reader rule, prevents third-party apps from using any payment system other than Apple's own in-app purchases, all of which pay Apple a 30% fee in the first year and a 15% fee after that. Another policy, known as the no-linking-out rule, prohibits apps from including any buttons, links or other directions that would help potential subscribers find other sign-up options.

Spotify and others have complained that the two policies give Apple the power to put its rivals at an unfair competitive disadvantage.

"With the App Store being the only way to install apps onto your iPhone and iPad, Apple has complete and unprecedented power over their customer's devices," Shoemaker said. "The decisions they make with regards to third-party apps needs to be above reproach, and currently are not."

Shoemaker called on Apple to create a limited exception to both policies specifically for apps that directly compete with Apple. He suggested allowing external link to other purchasing options only for apps that directly compete with Apple in areas with tight margins where a 30% fee hits the app maker hard, such as news services, books, movies, music and cloud storage.

"Some may argue that this is generally difficult to police, and that it is a slippery slope," said Shoemaker, who was Apple was senior director of App Store review until his departure in 2016. "Slippery slopes and policing is what the App Store review team does, and during my time, they did it better than anyone else in the world."

"Apple needs to own up to their irresponsibilities and fix these significant problems," he said. "If they don't, the regulators just might."