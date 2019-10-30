Apple App Store bug reportedly erases over 20 million app ratings in a week

Getty Images

Even the most popular apps weren't safe when a bug made its way globally through Apple's App Store and removed more than 20 million ratings from apps, according to a report Tuesday. Google, Microsoft, Starbucks, Hulu, Nike and some smaller developers saw a significant change in app ratings -- positive and negative. The bug reportedly broke out on Oct. 23 and was being resolved as of Tuesday.

The international sweep, which affected 155 countries, reportedly hit the US the hardest, with 10 million app ratings vanishing. Australia followed the US, with 2.7 million deleted app ratings. The sizable drop was spotted by Appfigures, a mobile app insights platform, and reported earlier Wednesday by TechCrunch.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but Appfigures said the tech giant had acknowledged the error and was in the process of restoring ratings to all affected apps.