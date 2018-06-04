Apple's Stocks, Voice Memo apps will be available for iPad

Sean Buckley/CNET

Apple will update its Stocks and Voice Memo apps for the iPad and iPhone, Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of product marketing, announced at WWDC, Apple's annual developer conference that kicked off today in San Jose.

The Stocks app will now include business news selected by Apple News editors, Prescott said. And the Voice Memos app will now include iCloud support so your recordings will stay in sync across all devices.

Now Playing: Watch this: Apple's WWDC kicks off, Facebook shared data with phone...

The iPad will have the Stocks and Voice Memos apps for the first time with iOS 12.

This is a developing story. Follow our WWDC 2018 live blog and livestream.