Apple announces tech centers in Atlanta, Detroit, to help black community

Apple plans to help launch an educational center, called the Propel Center, to work with historically black colleges and universities bring technology skills and education to more students. Apple said the project, part of its $100 million "racial equity and justice" initiative announced last year, will establish two grants to help faculty build curriculum, research and lab space. It'll also fun 100 new scholarships, Apple said.

Later this year, Apple said it plans to open a developer academy in Detroit. The program is designed with Michigan State University to help support black entrepreneurs and coders. It'll be free for students.

"We are all accountable to the urgent work of building a more just, more equitable world - and these new projects send a clear signal of Apple's enduring commitment," said Apple CEO Tim Cook, in a statement.

The move is the latest way Apple's attempted to help bridge what's known as the digital divide, where more than 18 million people don't have access to high-speed internet. Many low-income students and households can't afford computers and tablets powerful enough for remote learning and work.