Apple Event

Following its Heart Study in 2018, Apple announced today three new health studies that you can soon be part of. The company's forthcoming Research app for Apple Watch and iPhone will allow people to share their health data with Apple and the major health organizations it is partnering with.

The studies Apple announced today are:

Apple Hearing Health Study , which will analyze the impact of loud noise on long-term hearing health, using the Noise app on the Apple Watch According to Apple, this study is the first of its kind to examine how everyday sound exposure affects our ears. The study will be completed in conjunction with the University of Michigan and the World Health Organization.

Apple Women's Health Study, which will look at how menstrual cycles can screen for conditions like infertility, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), pregnancy, menopause and osteoporosis. This will take advantage the Apple Watch and iPhone's new menstrual cycle tracking features

Apple Heart & Movement Study, which will track the correlation between physical activity and heart health. Specifically, it'll look at how signals like walking pace and flights of stairs climbed relate to quality of life, hospitalizations, falls and other markers of cardiovascular health. This study will be completed with the American Heart Association and Brigham and Women's Hospital.

The Apple Research app will be available as a free download from the App Store later this year. The news was announced today at Apple's iPhone event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.