Apple announces new MacOS Big Sur operating system

Dan Ackerman/CNET

Apple on Monday introduced a new version of its MacOS operating system for its laptops and desktops, called MacOS Big Sur.

The announcement came during Apple's WWDC developer conference, which for the first time ever was run as a virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The changes include updated desktop icons, refreshed app designs, the ability to create and change Memojis, and a refreshed Maps app, that allows you to create your own city guides and save important locations like home and work.

The Safari web browser was updated to include a new privacy report button to let you see how websites track your data, and a monitor to check if any of your passwords were compromised in a security breach. The App Store is getting a new category for Safari extensions, and it will allow you to customize which sites and times each extension is used instead of all the time you're surfing online. A customizable Safari start page will allow you to pick from a curated group of wallpapers or use one of your own photos.

Apple's MacOS, first released in 2001, powers the company's computers like the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and iMac. Back when it was known as OS X, Steve Jobs touted that it served as the basis for its iOS iPhone software.

Over the years, Apple's focused on building apps and features for its MacOS that complemented its other devices, including its marquee iPhone, in a bid to bring more cohesion to its different families of devices. That included bringing over more mobile-centric apps like its iMessage communication service, FaceTime video chat and App Store, which all first launched on iOS.

In last year's Catalina MacOS update, the Mac lineup was tied in more closely to the iPad. One feature, called Sidecar, allowed people to use the iPad as a second screen when using their laptops. The iPad could also be used as a drawing tablet for the Mac.

Another major feature change was the retirement of iTunes, which had become bloated with all kinds of features and types of media. It was broken up into a variety of more easily manageable apps: Music, Podcasts, TV and Books.

Despite Apple's popularity, and the success of its iPhones and iPads, the company's Mac computers still only represent less than 10% of computers being used today. The Mac lineup, too, represents a small part of Apple's revenue, with iPhone sales accounting for the biggest chunk, by far. Last fiscal year, Mac sales accounted for just under 10% of Apple's sales and were roughly the same from the year before, while services sales and accessories and wearables sales showed healthy growth.