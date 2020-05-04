More storage, better CPUs, Magic Keyboard in the new 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple has updated the 13-inch MacBook Pro. Major differences from the previous model include new 10th-generation Intel processor options for some models and double the base storage for all. That takes the two lowest-priced models from 128GB of storage to 256GB; the mid-tier model from 256GB to 512GB and the high-end base configuration from 512GB to 1TB. Prices for the four default configurations remain at $1,299/$1,499/$1,799/$1,999.

The two lowest-priced models go from 128GB of storage to 256GB; the mid-tier model from 256GB to 512GB and the high-end base configuration from 512GB to 1TB. The new top-end cap for storage is now 4TB, up from the previous 2TB.

But note that the two lowest-priced models are keeping their old 8th-gen Intel CPUs and upgrading to the 10th-gen chip is not currently an option until you hit the $1,799 level.

Also new to the 2020 13-inch Pro is Apple's Magic Keyboard, the latest reworking of the MacBook keyboard, as already found in the 16-inch MacBook Pro and 13-inch MacBook Air.

In March, I tested the Magic Keyboard version of the MacBook Air and said:

More than anything else, the new Magic Keyboard is what makes the latest Air such a winner. Yes, it solves a problem largely of Apple's own making, but the end result is highly satisfying...The new keyboard is positively delightful, which is not praise I offer lightly.

This is the first new Mac announcement since the MacBook Air added an updated keyboard and new CPU options in March, 2020.

This is a developing story.