More storage, better CPUs, Magic Keyboard in the new 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro

Apple has updated the 13-inch MacBook Pro. Major differences from the previous model include new 10th-generation Intel processor options for some models and double the base storage for all. That takes the two lowest-priced models from 128GB of storage to 256GB; the mid-tier model from 256GB to 512GB and the high-end base configuration from 512GB to 1TB. Prices for the four default configurations remain at $1,299/$1,499/$1,799/$1,999.
But note that the two lowest-priced models are keeping their old 8th-gen Intel CPUs and upgrading to the 10th-gen chip is not currently an option until you hit the $1,799 level.
Also new to the 2020 13-inch Pro is Apple's Magic Keyboard, the latest reworking of the MacBook keyboard, as already found in the 16-inch MacBook Pro and 13-inch MacBook Air.
In March, I tested the Magic Keyboard version of the MacBook Air and said:
More than anything else, the new Magic Keyboard is what makes the latest Air such a winner. Yes, it solves a problem largely of Apple's own making, but the end result is highly satisfying...The new keyboard is positively delightful, which is not praise I offer lightly.
This is the first new Mac announcement since the MacBook Air added an updated keyboard and new CPU options in March, 2020.
This is a developing story.
