Apple announces its best apps and games of 2019

Apple

With only a few weeks left in 2019, Apple is continuing its recent tradition of closing out the calendar with its list of the best apps and games for the year that was. While big names like YouTube, Netflix and Instagram topped the free download charts for iPhones and iPads, the actual award recipients ran a gamut of large and small devs.

This year's awards consisted of the "app of the year" for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac as well as the "app trend of the year." Games had similar categories with the addition of a special "Apple Arcade Game of the Year" that spotlighted the best game on Apple's $5 per month subscription service.

The top apps, games and yearly "trends" were chosen by Apple's App Store editors from around the world. In addition to being crowned, past winners have also received a special callout on the App Store's homepage in a section devoted to the awards.

On the apps side, AI-powered photo app Spectre Camera from Lux Optics was named the best iPhone app, with Flow from notebook maker Moleskine taking the honors as the iPad's best app for the year.

Affinity Publisher, an app for graphic design from Serif Labs, was the best Mac app and The Explorers, a 4K virtual touring app from The Explorers Network, was the top Apple TV app.

For games Sky: Children of the Light from developer thatgamecompany was the iPhone game of the year while Hyper Light Drifter from developers Abylight and Heart Machine was the iPad's best game. Gris, created by Devolver and Nomada Studio, took home the award for Mac game of the year and Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap by DotEmu was the Apple TV game of the year.

Sayonara Wild Hearts, created by Annapurna Interactive and Simogo, was crowned the Apple Arcade Game fo the Year. The game was previously showcased by Apple during its iPhone 11 event in September.

The app trend of the year was "Storytelling Simplified" with Apple calling out apps like Anchor, Unfold, Wattpad, Steller and Over for creating apps that "helped us fill the proverbial blank page with our memories, dreams, images, and voices."

New games built around classic or traditional console games and characters on mobile (such as Mario Kart Tour, The Elder Scrolls: Blades and Call of Duty: Mobile) prompted Apple to call the game trend of the year "Blockbusters Reimagined."

In addition to assigning awards, Apple also released its top charts for 2019, which featured a host of common popular apps including YouTube, Instagram, Netflix and Facebook. Viral video app TikTok was the fourth most popular free iPhone app and the ninth most popular free iPad app.

Full charts for the most downloaded apps can be found below.

Top Free iPhone Apps

YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Instagram Snapchat TikTok - Make Your Day Messenger Gmail - Email by Google Netflix Facebook Google Maps - Transit & Food Amazon - Shopping made easy

Top Paid iPhone Apps

Facetune HotSchedules Dark Sky Weather The Wonder Weeks AutoSleep Tracker for Watch TouchRetouch Afterlight - Photo Editor Procreate Pocket Sky Guide Toca Hair Salon 3



Top Free iPad Apps

YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Netflix Amazon Prime Video Google Chrome Hulu: Watch TV Shows & Movies Messenger Gmail - Email by Google Facebook TikTok - Make Your Day Calculator



Top Paid iPad Apps

Procreate Notability GoodNotes 5 Duet Display Toca Hair Salon 3 Toca Life: Neighborhood XtraMath PDF Expert 7: PDF Editor LumaFusion Affinity Designer



Top Free iPhone Games

Mario Kart Tour Color Bump 3D aquapark.io Call of Duty: Mobile BitLife - Life Simulator Polysphere - art of puzzle Wordscapes Fortnite Roller Splat! AMAZE!!

Top Paid iPhone Games

Minecraft Heads Up! Plague Inc. Bloons TD 6 Geometry Dash Rebel Inc. The Game of Life Stardew Valley Bloons TD 5 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Top Free iPad Games

Roblox aquapark.io Paper.io 2 Color Bump 3D Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Fortnite Polysphere - art of puzzle Wordscapes Tiles Hop - EDM Rush Helix Jump



Top Paid iPad Games