Apple and Qualcomm settle licensing dispute amid trial

Apple and Qualcomm have settled their patent licensing battle, ending a two-year battle as their trial kicked off in San Diego.

The two sides announced their agreement Tuesday at the same time lawyers presented opening arguments in a courthouse in Southern California. Apple and its contract manufacturers had presented their statements, and Qualcomm's head lawyer had nearly finished his remarks when the courtroom buzzed with the news.

"Qualcomm and Apple today announced an agreement to dismiss all litigation between the two companies worldwide," the companies said in their joint press release. "The settlement includes a payment from Apple to Qualcomm. The companies also have reached a six-year license agreement, effective as of April 1, 2019, including a two-year option to extend, and a multiyear chipset supply agreement."

Apple and Qualcomm declined to comment beyond the press release.

As a result of the settlement, all worldwide litigation will be dismissed, including the claims involving Apple's contract manufacturers. The companies were battling in courts in China, Germany and other regions.

Qualcomm said it now expects to report an additional "incremental" $2 per share in earnings as product shipments ramp up. It didn't specify the timeframe for the money but will report earnings May 1.

The settlement marks a sudden and surprise ending to the two-year battle. Apple in January 2017 had accused Qualcomm of anticompetitive practices that have raised chip prices, restricted competition and hurt customer choice. Qualcomm had countered that the iPhone wouldn't be possible without its technology, and it deserved to be paid for its innovation.

The five-week, $27 billion trial over licensing kicked off Monday with jury selection and continued Tuesday morning with opening statements. The jury trial was being argued before US District Court Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel of the Southern District of California. The outcome could have affected what wireless networks your phone taps into.

"This development allows these tech companies to get back to business, and it will permit you to return to your everyday affairs," Curiel said to the jury as he thanked them for their service and dismissed them at about 12:15 p.m. PT.

Battle history

Apple, which initially filed suit against Qualcomm in January 2017, argued it essentially paid Qualcomm twice, first by purchasing processors and then by paying royalty fees. The Cupertino, California, company said it should pay fees based only on the cost of the wireless chip inside its iPhones. Apple partners Foxconn and Pegatron, which assemble its devices, agreed and joined the lawsuit. Qualcomm countered that it isn't a monopoly and said its technology is more than modems so it should be compensated based on the selling price of the phone itself.

Tens of billions of dollars were at stake in the case. Apple's manufacturing partners wanted a refund of $9 billion for allegedly overpaying royalties since 2013. Under antitrust law, that amount could be tripled. Qualcomm wanted damages of its own for breach of contract, though it hasn't detailed the amount. An even bigger concern for Qualcomm was whether it'd have to change its entire business model, collecting far lower royalties based on the price of its chips rather than the phones they're in.

For consumers, the long-running battle raised worries about iPhone connectivity speeds that couldn't match those of Android devices. Apple's current modem supplier, Intel, doesn't yet have a 5G chip ready. Qualcomm is the only option for handset makers that want to tap into the ultrafast wireless network this year.

Because of Apple and Qualcomm's fight, it was unlikely that there would be a 5G iPhone until 2020 or even 2021. Now that the two have settled their disputes, 5G could appear in an iPhone sooner.

