Apple and Qualcomm aren't talking settlement, says report

The legal battle continues.

Apple isn't talking to chipmaker Qualcomm "at any level" to settle their long-running patent dispute, according to Reuters. The iPhone maker is reportedly continuing to prepare for trial.

Qualcomm declined to comment ahead of its earnings report later Wednesday. Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The two companies have been fighting over patents since January 2017, when Apple filed suit against Qualcomm for roughly $1 billion, saying the company didn't give fair licensing terms for its technology. Apple wants to pay less to use Qualcomm technology in its devices. Qualcomm, the world's biggest provider of mobile chips, responded by suing Apple for patent infringement and seeking a ban on iPhone sales. The company maintains no modern handset -- including the iPhone -- would have been possible without its cellular technologies.

In April, Qualcomm said it hoped to reach a settlement with Apple. The company lowered the cap on royalties it charges handset makers for using its technology in an effort to solve the dispute. But in September, Qualcomm accused Apple of stealing confidential information and trade secrets and providing that info to rival chipmaker Intel.