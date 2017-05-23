Apple and Nokia settle patent dispute and forge new partnership

Katie Collins/CNET

Apple and Nokia officially buried the hatchet on Tuesday.

In a joint statement, the two companies announced they have settled all patent disputes and agreed new terms that should see them work together harmoniously for many years to come.

Under the new agreement, Nokia will provide network infrastructure products and services to Apple. Apple, for its part, will resume selling Nokia Health products, formerly sold under the Withings brand, in its stores around the world. Better still, the two are set to work together on new digital health initiatives.

Apple pulled all Withings products from its stores in December 2016 and accused Nokia of "using the tactics of a patent troll," when the Finnish company announced it was suing the California tech giant over 32 phone patents. It marks a resolution to a dispute that has been relatively short-lived, as patent battles go, and will hopefully result in some cool new health tech products or services from the two companies.

The exact terms of the deal are confidential, but Nokia is set to receive an up-front cash payment from Apple.

"We are pleased with this resolution of our dispute and we look forward to expanding our business relationship with Nokia," said Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer.

"This agreement will strengthen our collaboration," added Basil Alwan, president of Nokia's IP/Optical Networks business. "We look forward to supporting Apple."

