Apple and Google expand coronavirus exposure notifications, simplify app requirements

Apple and Google want to make it easier for health agencies to join its coronavirus exposure notification system, creating a new option that will allow them to help people track and alert one another about coronavirus infections without having to build an app.

The new option, called exposure notifications express, will allow people to join Apple's and Google's coronavirus notifications without needing to download an app from their local health department. This, the two companies said, will help spread adoption without putting pressure on health officials, some of whom have told the tech companies they don't have the resources to build an app.

"We are making it easier and faster for them to use the Exposure Notifications System without the need for them to build and maintain an app," Apple and Google said in a statement. The companies said they'll continue to support public health authorities who have built their own apps, such as Canada, but are building this new system to help authorities that aren't able to build them. "Exposure Notifications Express provides another option for public health authorities to supplement their existing contact tracing operations with technology without compromising on the project's core tenets of user privacy and security."

The move marks a shift for Apple and Google who began working on the joint coronavirus effort in the spring, around when the coronavirus's spread became more clear. Fast forward to the fall, and now more than 25 million people have been infected around the world, and more than 851,000 patients have died, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. And while the coronavirus' spread has continued, Apple and Google's project has struggled to gain wide adoption.

Apple and Google, in earlier iterations of their coronavirus system, relied on local health departments to build apps that plugged into the company's communication and security systems. The tech giants said they'd help authorities build apps, but largely put the onus on them to make the system work. As a result, only about 20 countries and regions have launched so far, including just six of the 50 states in the US. Further, just about half of US states and territories are exploring Apple and Google's system.

By switching to the new system, also called EN Express by the companies, Apple and Google expect the dramatically simplified approach will draw in more health departments who may have decided against working with the companies because of the resources they'd need to commit toward building and maintaining an app.

New approach

Apple and Google's new approach allow health authorities to submit a "configuration file," which will dictate how potential exposure notifications will be triggered, what steps they'll advise people follow afterward, and information on any other contact tracing efforts may exist in their area. This, Apple and Google say, is much easier than building an app, while still ensuring people's privacy and security.

"Public health agencies are carrying an extraordinary load in managing the novel coronavirus response," said Scott J. Becker, head of the Association of Public Health Laboratories, in a statement provided by the companies. "The easier we make it for state and territorial public health agencies to develop and deploy, the sooner we can expand COVID-19 exposure notification in our communities and help end the pandemic."

Apple and Google say they'll make the new system available for iPhones and iPads with the iOS 13.7 software update Tuesday and devices powered by Android 6.0 or higher with an update later this month.