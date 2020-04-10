Apple and Google are building coronavirus tracking tech into iOS and Android

Apple and Google

Two of the tech industry's biggest players are working together to fight the coronavirus, announcing a new set of tools that could come to a majority of smartphones around the world.

The new technology, outlined in white papers published by Apple and Google Friday, relies on Bluetooth wireless radio technology to help phones communicate with one another, ultimately warning people about people they'd come in contact with who are infected with the coronavirus.

Apple and Google plan to initially release these tools in May, and then further enhance their iOS and Android software later this year to help more people

"Through close cooperation and collaboration with developers, governments, and public health providers, we hope to harness the power of technology to help countries around the world slow the spread of COVID‑19 and accelerate the return of everyday life," the companies said in a joint statement.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Friday touted the project on Twitter, saying the two companies "are committed to working together on these efforts." Apple's CEO Tim Cook added in his own tweet that the new efforts "respects transparency and consent."

Apple and Google's efforts are just the latest by tech giants to help mitigate the effects from the novel coronavirus. The pandemic's forced nearly all Americans under shelter-in-place orders in hopes of slowing the virus's spread and reducing the strain on hospitals.

Big tech companies in particular have been working on initiatives around the coronavirus since it struck. Verily, the life sciences arm of Google's parent company Alphabet, last month launched a website that gives people in California information about virus testing. The website, developed in partnership with the White House, lets people fill in symptoms and complete an online screener.

Google also last month said it's committing more than $800 million to help small businesses and crisis responders dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Apple and Google have both also began making and distributing protective equipment for healthcare workers.