Apple and Cisco pool their might to shield companies from cyber risks

Technology heavyweights Apple and Cisco announced today that they'll team up to fight corporate risks to cyber attacks. Specifically, the solution helps participating companies to shore up defences against ransomware and malware-related dangers.

As part of the initiative, data analytics firm Aon will provide risk assessment services tailored to individual businesses. Insurance group Allianz will also advise clients as to which tactics and strategies are the most effective.

Once implemented, companies can expect to be insured against a wider array of internet-borne hazards.

Apple declined to comment further for this story.