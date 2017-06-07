Apple confronts Trump climate agenda during NBA finals

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

You might have been excited about Kevin Durant threatening LeBron James's kingdom of basketball on Wednesday night.

Apple decided to interrupt their show with a wistful message about the threats to our very world.

During game No. 3 of the NBA finals, Apple ran an ad that talked about how the Earth itself is "a very small stage in a vast cosmic arena."

Written and narrated by cosmologist Carl Sagan, the ad contrasted beautiful images shot on iPhones with a dire message of environmental danger.

Amid these gorgeous, expansive images, Sagan intoned: "There is no hint that help will come from elsewhere to save us from ourselves."

He adds: "There is nowhere else, at least in the near future, to which our species can migrate."

Even halfway through the ad, it's hard not to connect it with Donald Trump's decision last week to withdraw the US from the Paris climate accord, a decision condemned by Apple CEO Tim Cook.

But then Sagan adds: "It underscores our responsibility to deal more kindly with one another and to preserve and cherish the only home we've ever known."

Kindness is in very short supply these days. Instead, rancor is generally the order of the day.

Apple's calm and slightly desperate plea will likely fall on many deaf ears.

Some might think it painful how politics can not only get in the way of science, but disregard it entirely.

Still, Stephen Hawking fears we only have 100 years left here at best. That's, what, a mere 25 administrations.

