Apple analyst Kuo predicts USB-C iPad Pro, EKG Apple Watch 4 and 6.1-inch iPhone delay

Sarah Tew/CNET

With about 48 hours to go until Apple's big Sept. 12 event, it feels as if the last-minute rumors and reports are now hitting by the hour. The latest come from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a strong record on predicting what's next from Apple. According to a Macrumors report, Kuo's latest research note details his latest conclusions as to what's coming up from Apple. Some of the information is new, and some of it reaffirms his earlier reports, as well as reaffirming those that have already been making the rounds.

CNET doesn't have a copy of the research note, but here's a summary of what Macrumors is reporting:

The 6.1-inch iPhone may be delayed a bit: The LCD iPhone, which is said to be the cheapest of the 3 new models, may not be available alongside the rumored 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED models.

The new iPad Pro will have Face ID support and move from Lightning to USB-C connections: The former was already widely expected, but the latter -- if true -- would be a huge departure for Apple. (The implication here is that the Lightning port on the iPad's body is moving to USB-C, not just a USB-C charger.)

Apple Watch Series 4 models will have EKG support: Adding electrocadiogram (EKG) support would amp up the Apple Watch's health monitoring bonafides. Kuo reportedly suggests more models would get ceramic backs, and he reaffirms earlier reports that the watch would get smaller bezels, squeezing a larger display into the same size frame.

The MacBook Air replacement may have Touch ID: Kuo expects the long-rumored MacBook Air replacement to support Touch ID without a Touch Bar, which would be a first in Apple's lineup.

AirPower and new AirPods are coming soon: The MacRumors report says that Kuo expects both by the "end of the year."

Now playing: Watch this: 2018 iPhone XS launch event: Everything we're expecting

Read the Macrumors story for full information, including quotes from the report.

We've reached out to Apple to comment on all of these predictions.

Note that Kuo's sources are generally in Apple's Asia-based supply chain, and his predictions are thus seen through the prism of the components that Apple is ordering for upcoming products. To that end, it's unknown whether all these products will be announced Wednesday -- or at a presumed followup Apple event in October.

Likewise, all of these reports should be taken with a grain of salt. But they certainly make us all the more intrigued by what we'll hear from Cupertino on Wednesday. Join our live coverage starting at 9 a.m. PT.