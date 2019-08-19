Apple, Amazon and more pledge to support employees, communities

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Several tech CEOs committed on Monday to invest in their employees and support the communities they operate in. Alongside the leaders of dozens of major businesses, the CEOs of Apple, Amazon, AT&T, IBM and Salesforce signed onto a document that outlined the "purpose of a corporation" and laid out five groups that companies should work to benefit.

The pledge, made public by the Business Roundtable, puts employees and communities on equal footing with customers and shareholders, as well as suppliers.

"Each of our stakeholders is essential," the pledge says. "We commit to deliver value to all of them, for the future success of our companies, our communities and our country."

Other tech companies signing onto the document included Accenture, Cisco, Comcast, Dell, Micron Technology, Motorola Solutions, Oracle, SAP and Siemens. The list included companies in more than a dozen other sectors of the economy, including health, finance, travel, food and drink, and retail.