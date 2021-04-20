Apple AirTags are $29 and here to help find your lost keys and phone

Apple

Apple Event

At its Spring Loaded virtual product launch event on Tuesday, Apple finally introduced AirTags, the tracker tags that will compete with Tile and Samsung's SmartTag bluetooth trackers technology. Rumors about AirTags have been circulating for over a year while remaining elusive at Apple's events, until now.

AirTags are small beacon-style devices that can help you find lost items like your keys, backpack and more by tracking them with the Find My app. Apple uses a feature called Precision Finding to create a helpful overlay on your iPhone to help you find your lost item. Precision Finding uses input data from your camera, accelerometer and gyroscope and incorporates visual, haptic and audible feedback while you're searching.

You can personalize the new water and dust resistant tags with emojis and attach them to your items with a separate keychain. AirTags also have a built-in speaker, U1 chip, over a year of battery life and Siri support.

In terms of price, AirTags start at $29 each, but Apple has a four-pack option for $99. Orders open April 30.