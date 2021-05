Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple AirTags have been available for less than two weeks, but a security researcher has seemingly hacked into the tiny tracker already. Researcher Stack Smashing managed to break into the device's microcontroller and modify the software, as previously reported by 9to5Mac.

Built a quick demo: AirTag with modified NFC URL 😎



(Cables only used for power) pic.twitter.com/DrMIK49Tu0 — stacksmashing (@ghidraninja) May 8, 2021

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This article will be updated shortly.