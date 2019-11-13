Apple AirPods Pro: Watch how long their batteries last

Tune in on 10:30 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 14, as we livestream a battery test of Apple's new $250 wireless earbuds, the AirPods Pro. These are the first Apple headphones to come with active noise-cancellation technology -- and now in a new noise-isolating design.

Apple says the AirPods Pro can get 4.5 hours of listening time with a single charge if you use active noise cancellation -- but it can go up to 5 hours with that mode turned off.

CNET is going to put the battery to the test with help from a binaural stereo microphone in a mannequin head named Neumann. We're putting a new, fully charged set of AirPods in the "ears" of the microphone, pressing play and seeing what happens. All the audio on the stream will be coming from the AirPods, captured from the microphone.

Chill out with us as we mess with Neumann, jump in the chat to ask questions to our editors about our review process for the AirPods and place your bets on how long they'll last.