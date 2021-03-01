Apple AirPods Pro sale: $190 at Woot

Angela Lang/CNET

An Apple AirPods Pro sale is no longer big news, as in recent months the prized earbuds have routinely dropped as low as $200 from their $249 list price.

Today, however, you can do a little better still: While supplies last, . Although we saw these at $180 last month at Sam's Club, that required a membership to the price club.

Even at $190, Apple's 'buds are hardly cheap -- but CNET's AirPods Pro review explains why they might be worth the money. Among the more obvious reasons: The great sound, the stellar ANC and the wireless charging case.

On the other hand, if it's just certain features you want, be sure to check out these AirPods Pro alternatives that cost less. You can learn more about those options in a recent episode of The Cheapskate Show podcast, embedded below.

If you're not into ANC or you don't like earbuds with silicone tips (the kind that need a snug in-ear seal), Amazon is currently offering , which is $39 off the regular price. (You'll initially see $125, but it should drop to $120 at checkout.)

