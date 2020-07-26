CNET también está disponible en español.

AirPods Pro flash sale: Lowest price ever

Hurry to Staples to score Apple's top-rated wireless earbuds for $199.

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple AirPods Pro have never been cheaper than they are right now. For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get the AirPods Pro for $199 at Staples. That's $50 off the regular price and at least $20 less than we've ever seen them. (Note that we expect these to sell out quickly.)

Sure, they're still expensive at $199, but CNET's AirPods Pro review explains why they might be worth the money. Of course, if it's just those specific features you want, be sure to check out these AirPods Pro alternatives that cost less.  

Another excellent deal: Staples is offering the AirPods for $129 right now. Of course, the usual caveat here: Remember that you don't get any active noise cancellation, and they're not waterproof (or even sweatproof). They do sound quite good, though, and they're excellent for phone calls. Read CNET's AirPods (2019) review to learn more. 

For some other options, you can head to this roundup of the the top AirPods alternatives priced below $100.

This article is updated frequently to reflect new deals. 

