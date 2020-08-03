Angela Lang/CNET

History repeats itself: Just last week, Apple's AirPods Pro were briefly on sale at Staples for $199, the lowest price ever. They sold out quickly, but now you have another chance: For a limited time, and while supplies last, BrandsMart USA has the . That's $50 off the regular price and currently the best deal anywhere.

Alas, shipping isn't free; in my cart it added $4.83 to the total. (Your cost may be different depending on where you live. If you have a BrandsMart B&M store in your area, you can skip the shipping charge via in-store pickup.) Also, you must be a BrandsMart member to get this deal, but it's free to sign up.

Even at $199 these are still pretty pricey, but CNET's AirPods Pro review explains why they might be worth the money. If it's just those specific features you want, be sure to check out these AirPods Pro alternatives that cost less.

Another excellent deal: (the model without the wireless charging case, which is $159 at Apple). Of course, they don't provide any kind of noise cancellation, and they're not waterproof, or even sweatproof. They do sound quite good though, and they're excellent for phone calls. Read CNET's AirPods review to learn more.

For some other options, you can head to this roundup of the the top AirPods alternatives priced below $100.

