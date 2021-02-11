Apple AirPods Pro are back down to $180 right now

Angela Lang/CNET

The AirPods Pro, which list for $249, have been ping-ponging between a low of $200 and a high of $240 for months now. If you're finally ready to pull the trigger on Apple's noise-canceling earbuds, here's your chance to get an even better deal: For a limited time, Amazon once again has the . That's only $10 above the all-time lowest price we've seen these at Amazon. The catch: At this writing, Amazon shows an in-stock date of March 5.

Even at $180, these are anything but cheap, but CNET's AirPods Pro review explains why they might be worth the money (the wireless charging case and stellar ANC are two big reasons). On the other hand, if it's just certain features you want, be sure to check out these AirPods Pro alternatives that cost less. You can learn more about those options in a recent episode of The Cheapskate Show podcast, embedded below.

If you're not into ANC or you don't like earbuds with silicone tips (the kind that need a snug in-ear seal), Amazon has another solid discount worth considering: , which is $39 off the regular price.

This article is updated regularly to reflect new deals.

