WWDC 2021 Jeff Bezos will go to space Loki on Disney Plus Paul vs. Mayweather results Prince Harry, Meghan Markle welcome baby girl Stimulus check update

Apple AirPods Pro, AirPods Max users will be able to Find My headphones

Lost high-end AirPods will soon be easier to find, and another new feature promises to improve face-to-face conversations.

airpodsmax-airpodspro-1
Lexy Savvides/CNET
This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters.

Apple has announced new features coming to its high-end AirPods, including "Conversation Boost" and the ability to locate the headphones via the Find My network. The company revealed the new features during its annual WWDC keynote

AirPods Pro and AirPods Max users will soon be able to locate their headphones using the Find My network, joining the recently announced AirTags. The headphones send out a secure Bluetooth beacon which can be detected by other Apple devices. You can also receive a separation alert to notify you if you leave your AirPods behind. 

The company did not announce Find My functionality for its less-expensive, standard AirPods.

Now playing: Watch this: iOS 15 brings AirPods upgrades
3:04

Meanwhile, Conversation Boost is "designed to help people with mild hearing challenges to stay more connected in conversations" and uses spatial audio to center audio on the person talking in front of you. It uses "computational audio and beamforming microphones" to help position the speaker in face to face conversation, and it can also reduce the amount of ambient noise.

The company also introduced spatial audio on its Apple Music service, as well as adding it to FaceTime calls.

Apple's virtual WWDC event runs through Friday.

See also