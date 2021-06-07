Apple AirPods Pro, AirPods Max users will be able to Find My headphones

Lexy Savvides/CNET

Apple Event

Apple has announced new features coming to its high-end AirPods, including "Conversation Boost" and the ability to locate the headphones via the Find My network. The company revealed the new features during its annual WWDC keynote.

AirPods Pro and AirPods Max users will soon be able to locate their headphones using the Find My network, joining the recently announced AirTags. The headphones send out a secure Bluetooth beacon which can be detected by other Apple devices. You can also receive a separation alert to notify you if you leave your AirPods behind.

The company did not announce Find My functionality for its less-expensive, standard AirPods.

Meanwhile, Conversation Boost is "designed to help people with mild hearing challenges to stay more connected in conversations" and uses spatial audio to center audio on the person talking in front of you. It uses "computational audio and beamforming microphones" to help position the speaker in face to face conversation, and it can also reduce the amount of ambient noise.

The company also introduced spatial audio on its Apple Music service, as well as adding it to FaceTime calls.

Apple's virtual WWDC event runs through Friday.