Apple AirPods on sale for $100, but there's a catch

Rick Broida/CNET

Problem: You want Apple AirPods, but don't want to pay $159 to get them. No problem: Today only, and while supplies last, Woot has refurbished .

Hang on: refurbished? Yep, that's the catch. In this case, "Grade A refurbished" and "sanitized, cleaned and tested," so they should be pretty close to new in terms of appearance and performance. And they're backed by a 90-day Woot warranty, plenty of time to make sure everything's working properly.

For sake of comparison, , smack in the middle between list price and this refurb deal. That makes the decision even tougher, if you ask me.

Woot also has refurbished , which is $89 off the regular price. Coincidentally, Best Buy had the same deal running yesterday as part of a now-expired flash sale.

Last year, wondering if they'd work well or be visibly used (and gross), I bought a pair of refurbished AirPods Pro from an eBay seller. Price paid: $168. End result: They looked like new and have served me well ever since.

Your mileage may vary, of course.

Truth be told, I really like AirPods -- both varieties. But I've also found three great AirPods Pro alternatives that cost less, and CNET's David Carnoy compiled a big list of true-wireless earbuds priced less than AirPods.

My question for you: Assuming like-new condition, would you be willing to buy refurbished earbuds? Or is the thought of it just too icky?

Now playing: Watch this: 1 year with the AirPods Pro

