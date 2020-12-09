Apple

On Tuesday, Apple announced its new AirPods Max over-the-ear headphones, which will sell for a whopping $549 when they launch next week. Whether the headphones are worth that chunk of change is one thing, but check out the case that stores them. With a handbag-like handle, and two very delineated cups, the Smart Case looks kind of like a bra for Star Wars Stormtroopers, or a purse you might see on Westworld.

The case is included with purchase of the AirPods Max (as well it should be, for that price). Apple says it's a "soft, slim Smart Case that puts AirPods Max in an ultralow power state that helps preserve the battery life when not in use."

The distinct shape sparked more than a few memes and jokes. "The AirPods Max case is more useful than I thought," wrote Twitter user, juxtaposing pictures of the case with a lacy blue bra. Another posted a photo of a mannequin wearing the case on its chest.

When I saw the AirPods Pro Max. || When I saw the carrying case. pic.twitter.com/Lzr5RYMaQS — Alex Rainert 🤦🏻‍♂️ (@arainert) December 8, 2020

Airpods Max case looks a little sus 🥸 pic.twitter.com/MhH6f6ykvc — Marvin Thompson (@marvinjthompson) December 8, 2020

Not sure if purse or bra pic.twitter.com/EXfZQkcanl — Corey (@CWiesel) December 8, 2020

if i catch u carrying around the airpods max case i will make fun of u pic.twitter.com/M4rhtFVzLt — maybe: edd (@PeddUnzy) December 8, 2020

The curvy cups drew plenty of bra comparisons.

"This is not how women are included in the world of tech," said one Twitter user.

This is not how women are included in the world of tech. — Kat, theMainIngredient (@sandtonresident) December 8, 2020

"AirPods Max Smart Case" or, as we called it in my day, "The Over the Shoulder Boulder Holder" pic.twitter.com/WbJgnqWJf5 — Meg Graham (@megancgraham) December 8, 2020

Inspired by the new AirPods Max, I made a new carrying case for my Beats... pic.twitter.com/Y5ubZNipBq — 🍒 cherry merry xmas 🍒 (@cherry_dots) December 8, 2020

The AirPods Max case is more useful than I thought 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Yv3twE8kLy — Fr!ZzY𓅓 (@FAOAKA) December 8, 2020

Apple AirPods Max case with optional embossing



Only $699 pic.twitter.com/1PnfOO7szg — GZ 🇨🇻🇺🇸 (@gzdagreat) December 8, 2020

AirPods Max Case.... 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4ROe7bUrtX — Iván de los Santos (@Ivandls99) December 8, 2020

Who thought the AirPods Max case was a good design, they look like a bra pic.twitter.com/xc3itsUFsV — Peyton 🏳️‍⚧️ (@_PeytonC) December 8, 2020

The Airpods Max smart case looks interesting pic.twitter.com/RtKupZjEjd — The Ting of the North (@TatianaKing) December 8, 2020

But some thought the case looked more like a purse. "An AirPod case, but make it a butt purse," said one Twitter user.

“An AirPod case, but make it a butt purse” — Alex Leo (@AlexMLeo) December 8, 2020

549$ and a free purse 😂🙄nah pic.twitter.com/OtSaAKZgAj — TOTALY BLESSED 🦋 (@kuluani) December 8, 2020

new airpods max case looks exactly like my helmut lang bra purse pic.twitter.com/pRFwUW3LP9 — tsan (@tsantsai) December 8, 2020

And still others thought the case resembled a sleeping mask.

The AirPods Max case really be looking like a expensive af sleeping mask pic.twitter.com/XvDFTWklZ2 — ❄️Lizzie❄️ (@lizzie__fangirl) December 8, 2020

Buyers can purchase the AirPods Max -- and its unusual case -- beginning Dec. 15.