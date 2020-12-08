On Tuesday, Apple announced its new AirPods Max over-the-ear headphones, which will sell for a whopping $549 when they launch next week. Whether the headphones are worth that chunk of change is one thing, but check out the case that stores the headphones. With a handbag-like handle, and two very delineated cups, it looks kind of like a bra for Star Wars stormtroopers, or a purse you might see on Westworld.
The case is included with purchase of the AirPods Max (as well it should be, for that price). Apple says it's a "soft, slim Smart Case that puts AirPods Max in an ultralow power state that helps preserve the battery life when not in use."
The distinct shape sparked more than a few memes and jokes. "The AirPods Max case is more useful than I thought," wrote Twitter user, juxtaposing pictures of the case and a lacy blue bra.
The curvy cups drew plenty of bra comparisons.
"This is not how women are included in the world of tech," said one Twitter user.
But some thought the case looked more like a purse. "An AirPod case, but make it a butt purse," said one Twitter user.
And still others thought the case resembled a sleeping mask.
Buyers can purchase the AirPods Max -- and its unusual case -- beginning Dec. 15.