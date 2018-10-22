Sarah Tew/CNET

Can we talk AirPods? Apple's wire-free earbuds sure are popular, despite their $159 price tag. And I'll admit I've wanted a pair, because they seem pretty ideal for walking, running, the gym and so on.

But then I remember there are pretty damn good AirPod alternatives for as little as $35. (Those particular ones are sold out, alas, but stay tuned -- more are coming.) You should remember that as well when I tell you that, for a limited time and while supplies last, Best Buy has the certified-refurbished Apple AirPods for $122.99.

Here's where the AirPods might be worth that extra dough. They instapair with your phone the moment you take them out of their charging case. They play for up to 5 hours before needing to return to that case. And they should suffer fewer audio dropouts while outdoors than other Bluetooth 'buds. (Read CNET's AirPods review to learn more.)

I'm also a big fan of the fit of my wired EarPods -- the headphones that come with the iPhone in the box -- so it stands to reason I'd like these as well. When I'm running, I don't want a tight earbud seal that blocks all ambient noise (and makes my footfalls sound like sledgehammers).

But, man, they still look pretty dorky, at least to me. And $124 is still awfully steep, especially in light of the shorter warranty (90 days) and aforementioned $35 alternatives. And maybe new AirPods are imminent? (Apple's next product event is Oct. 30.) Decisions, decisions.

