Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro: The best prices right now

Angela Lang/CNET

Let's table for a moment whether AirPods are a smart buy. The real question is: What's the best price you can find for a pair of AirPods and the somewhat more grown-up version with noise cancellation, the AirPods Pro? Amazon is currently selling , while the . Those are typical prices for Apple's true wireless earbuds, but we can do better.

Right now, Costco is offering , about $10 less than elsewhere. Those are the second-generation AirPods, but take note that they offer no noise-canceling features to speak of, and they're not sweatproof. They do sound quite good, though, and they're excellent for phone calls. Read CNET's AirPods (2019) review to learn more.

Meanwhile, if noise canceling and moisture protection are important to you, you can snag the , also about a ten-spot less than at Amazon. Yeah, they're still expensive, but CNET's AirPods Pro review explains why they might be worth the money. Of course, if it's just those specific features you want, be sure to check out these AirPods Pro alternatives that cost less.

You don't need any special discount codes to get either of these earbud models, but as you might expect, you do definitely need to have a Costco membership to take advantage of this deal. A per year.

For some other alternatives, you can head to this roundup of the the top AirPods alternatives priced below $100.

Originally published earlier this year. Updated to reflect new deals.

Now playing: Watch this: AirPods Pro after 3 months: Worth it?

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.