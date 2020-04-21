Angela Lang/CNET

Let's table for a moment whether AirPods are a smart buy. Right now, they're available for the lowest prices I've seen yet. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Electronics Basket via eBay has the when you apply promo code UVZVEE at checkout. List price: $159.

Those are the second-generation AirPods, but take note that they offer no noise-canceling features to speak of, and they're not sweatproof. They do sound quite good, though, and they're excellent for phone calls. Read CNET's AirPods review to learn more.

If noise canceling and moisture protection are important to you, here you go: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Nationwide Distributors via Google Shopping has the when you apply promo code JEZGSZ at checkout. List price: $249.

Still expensive, yep, but CNET's AirPods Pro review explains why they might be worth the money. Of course, if it's just those specific features you want, be sure to check out these AirPods Pro alternatives that cost less.

Still, if you're shopping for something special for Mother's Day (or Father's Day), here's your chance to get AirPods for the lowest prices to date. And both promise delivery before the end of April, so the timing should work out.

