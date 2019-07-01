Apple AirPods 2 flash sale: $144.99

Sarah Tew/CNET

Don't get me started on Apple AirPods pricing, okay? Let's just agree they're annoyingly expensive and leave it at that. But when there's a deal to be had, even a modest one, I'm going to share it -- because saving a few bucks is better than saving no bucks.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, MassGenie has the 2nd-generation Apple AirPods for $144.99 shipped. Price pretty much everywhere else: $159. To get the deal, you must be signed into your MassGenie account and then click the orange Power Deal button. The promo code, just in case it doesn't get applied automatically, is AIRPODS2G.

It's worth noting that Amazon continues to offer the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $179.99, a savings of $19. Just beware that while they're listed as being in stock and available with Prime shipping, delivery is about a week out.

If I'm being totally honest, the AirPods are just about my all-time favorite earphones -- for running. They fit my ears perfectly, they're a pleasure to use and they don't totally block ambient sound (meaning I can still hear when cars or cyclists approach). Being even more honest, I wish I'd sprung for the wireless charging case -- though I have to charge them so infrequently, it's hardly an issue.

That said, there are so many great inexpensive alternatives to AirPods. But maybe steer clear of outright imitations, because the $35 AirPod knockoffs I tested were pretty poor overall.

