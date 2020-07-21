Apple aims to be carbon neutral by 2030

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple on Tuesday unveiled a plan to become carbon neutral across its entire business -- including its supply chain and product life cycles -- by 2030.

"By 2030, Apple's entire business will be carbon neutral — from supply chain to the power you use in every device we make," Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted on Tuesday. "The planet we share can't wait, and we want to be a ripple in the pond that creates a much larger change."

The iPhone maker laid out a ten-year plan focused on a handful of key areas, including low carbon product design, expanding energy efficiency, renewable energy, process and material innovations and carbon removal. Apple said it plans to reduce emissions by 75% by 2030, while using "developing innovative carbon removal solutions" to take care of the remaining 25% of its carbon footprint.

Apple said its corporate operations around the world are already carbon neutral, but the new commitment will mean "every Apple device sold will have net zero climate impact" by 2030.

