Apple's Ahrendts calls rumors she's next CEO 'fake news'

In an interview with BuzzFeed News, Apple's head of retail and CEO Tim Cook sort of deny the rumor.

In a BuzzFeed News interview Tuesday with Apple CEO Tim Cook and Senior Vice President of Retail Angela Ahrendts, the senior VP attempted to quash rumors that she was being groomed as his successor, calling them "fake news." 

Cook commented that he felt his job was to "prepare as many people as I can to be CEO and that's what I'm doing and the board makes the decision."

The interview took place at the opening of Apple's new sales palace flagship Chicago Apple Store.

