PayPal payment is coming to US Apple devices 'soon'

iTunes is adding PayPal. From today, PayPal will be a payment option for iTunes customers in Canada and Mexico, with the US and other countries to follow "soon after" according to a PayPal blog post.

The advantage of using PayPal is that you don't have to give your credit card or debit card details to every online shop you visit. Instead, you simply connect with PayPal, which stores your payment details and automatically makes the payment from your online wallet or straight from your bank. Once it's set as your default payment, you can make purchases on Apple devices using PayPal's One Touch quick verification system, and even ask Siri to make a purchase.

PayPal will work for the App Store, Apple Music, iTunes and iBooks on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, Apple Watch and iTunes on your computer.