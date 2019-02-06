It looks like there will be more Animoji coming our way. In the second developer beta version of iOS 12.2, Apple included four new animals: an owl, a warthog, a shark and a giraffe.
The Animoji feature is found on newer iPhones and iPads, including the iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and the iPhone XR.
It uses the device's front-facing camera and 3D face-mapping sensor to animate your face into adorable, colorful animals.
If none of the characters please you, you can also design a customized emoji of your own face, called Memoji.
Discuss: Apple adds new Animojis to iOS 12.2 beta 2
