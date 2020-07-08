CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple adds more locations to its iPhone repair program

The Independent Repair Provider Program is also coming to Canada and 32 European countries.

Apple is giving you more options for fixing your iPhone.

 Angela Lang/CNET

Apple on Wednesday said it is expanding its Independent Repair Provider Program to more businesses across the US. The program will also be opening to shops in Canada and 32 countries across Europe, including the UK. The program, which launched last year, gives authentic Apple parts, tools and manuals to independent repairers, so they can fix common out-of-warranty iPhone issues. 

"When a customer needs a repair, we want them to have a range of options that not only suits their needs but also guarantees safety and quality so their iPhone can be used for as long as possible," Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer said in a statement

Apple's repair program now offers its tools to over 700 businesses across the US, including uBreakiFix, among others. You can check to see if a business is a part of Apple's repair program on its verification site.

