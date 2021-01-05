Apple adds Monica Lozano, education advocate and former journalist, to board

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for INGENUITY

Apple on Tuesday announced that education advocate Monica Lozano was elected to its board of directors. She's currently president and CEO of College Futures Foundation, which works to help low-income students and students of color access higher education.

Before that, Lozano spent 30 years as editor and publisher of La Opinión, the largest Spanish-language newspaper in the US. She rose to become chair and CEO of La Opinión's parent company, ImpreMedia, and still serves on the boards of Target and Bank of America.

"I've always admired Apple's commitment to the notion that technology, at its best, should empower all people to improve their lives and build a better world," she said in a release.

Apple boss Tim Cook hailed Lozano as "a true leader and trailblazer" in business, media and philanthropic work.

Her values and breadth of experience will help Apple continue to grow, to innovate, and to be a force for good in the lives of our teams, customers, and communities," he said in a release.