Apple acquires Dark Sky weather app

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple is adding to its weather capabilities, buying app Dark Sky. The company will continue selling its iOS app in the App Store, but is pulling support for its Android and Wear OS App, and is no longer taking new signups for its API service, Dark Sky announced Tuesday. It's already labelled "Dark Sky by Apple" on its website.

Dark Sky will be shut down for existing Android users on July 1, 2020, with users to be refunded. For existing API users, it'll continue working until the end of 2021.

"Our goal has always been to provide the world with the best weather information possible, to help as many people as we can stay dry and safe, and to do so in a way that respects your privacy," Dark Sky said in a blog post. "There is no better place to accomplish these goals than at Apple."

The app costs $3.99 in the App Store.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.