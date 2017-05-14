Apple acquires AI startup Lattice.io

James Martin/CNET

Apple has acquired data intelligence company Lattice.io, according to a TechCrunch report Saturday.

Lattice.io uses machine learning to transform "dark data" such as unstructured text and images into structured data for use by traditional data analysis tools. Founded in 2015, Lattice.io was born out of the Stanford research project DeepDive, a framework for extracting raw data from text.

Apple paid $200 million for the Menlo Park, California-based company, TechCrunch reported. The deal is said to have closed a few weeks ago, with about 20 Lattice.io engineers joining Apple.

Lattice.io was co-founded by Michael Carafella, a professor of computer science at the University of Michigan. Carafella, who serves as the company's CEO, is a co-creator of Hadoop, an open-source technology designed for analysis of big volumes of data. Chris Re, a professor of computer science at Stanford, is also Lattice.io co-founder.

Lattice.io didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but Apple confirmed the acquisition with its routine statements about its acquisitions.

"Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time, and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans," a spokeswoman said.

