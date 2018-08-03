Apple's 2018 iPhones might not include the headphone adapter

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple might stop bundling a headphone adapter with its 2018 iPhones.

According to a Barclays research note reported by MacRumors on Tuesday, the Lightning-to-3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter will not be included with the new crop of iPhone models. If true, this would be the first time Apple has removed the adapter since the company cut the headphone jack with the launch of 2016's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Barclays previously reported this in April, and says in the new note that the finding is "confirmed" by Cirrus Logic, a supplier for the adapter.

While Apple's wireless AirPods and other Bluetooth headphones have increased in popularity, a whole line of iPhone accessories for wired headphone fans have emerged, including a charging case with a headphone jack and adapters that allow for both charging a phone and listening with wired headphones.

The official Lightning-to-3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter is also relatively cheap from Apple, costing $9, £9 and AU12.

CNET has reached out Apple for comment and will update should we hear back.