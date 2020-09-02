Appeals court finds NSA's mass metadata collection was unlawful

Terry Collins/CNET

A federal appeals court has found that the US National Security Agency's controversial bulk collection of citizens' phone records was against the law. It's a victory for privacy rights, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which tweeted out the news of the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit's ruling Wednesday.

Edward Snowden, a former NSA contractor who leaked documents back in 2013 about these mass surveillance activities, says he was "charged as a criminal for speaking the truth" but has now been credited for those actions.

"I never imagined that I would live to see our courts condemn the NSA's activities as unlawful and in the same ruling credit me for exposing them," Snowden tweeted. "And yet that day has arrived."

The court further ruled that the NSA's program was "unlawful and ineffective," Snowden said.

"We conclude that the government may have violated the Fourth Amendment and did violate the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act ("FISA") when it collected the telephony metadata of millions of Americans," the opinion by Judge Berzon, published Sept. 2, says. "On the merits, the panel held that the metadata collection exceeded the scope of Congress's authorization."

The NSA declined to comment.