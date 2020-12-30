App spending hit $400 million during socially isolated holiday season

Angela Lang/CNET

App spending hit a massive $407.6 million during Christmas, according to estimates by Sensor Tower. The new record comes as COVID-19 cases continue growing, with lockdowns and quarantines reinvoked across the globe over the holidays. Last year during the same period, people spent $100 million less on apps, Sensor Tower said this week.

Of the $400 million spent, $295 million went on games and $112 million on other apps like streaming services.

People in the US accounted for $130 million of the total spent, with Roblox the top mobile game and Disney Plus the top non-game app. Roblox pulled in $6.6 million in the US on Christmas, while Disney's streaming service made $2.6 million, according to the data.

Globally, Tencent's Honor of Kings was the biggest mobile game downloaded during the holidays, earning $10.7 million while TikTok made $4.7 in revenue on Christmas, Sensor Tower recorded.

App spending passed $100 billion for 2020 in November -- the most ever spent, Sensor Tower said.