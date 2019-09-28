Apex Legends season 3: New map, start date, Crypto skin and everything else we know

Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends season 3, dubbed Meltdown, is just around the corner. The battle royale game is getting a new map, called World's Edge, and players will have a new playground mode. Along with the map, there'll be another Legend added to the roster, Crypto, and a new weapon.

A new trailer for season 3 came out on Saturday and provides a quick look at the gameplay as well as some interest points on the map. One particularly important part of the video is seeing a bit of Crypto's abilities. In the trailer, the new Legend uses his personal drone to get a bird's eye view of the map. If this is one of his abilities, it will be helpful, but it could make a player a sitting duck. There's also another quick shot of the drone transforming into a baton for Crypto to knock out other players, but it's unclear if this is an actual ability.

As for the new map, prominently shown throughout the trailer is a train. Players can use it to traverse across the map while battling against others. There's also a geyser on the map that shoots players into the air.

After the final title screen, there are two more reveals. First is a floating container that gets shot down and shatters to reveal a key. It appears that this key unlocks a room that could include some special loot for players. Then in the very final shot, Crypto is seeing donning a new outfit.

Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends season 2, which started in July, has been full of highs and lows. Players finally received a solo mode in addition to the default three-person teams, but some weren't happy about the inclusion of new loot boxes. This sparked backlash from the Apex Legends community, and in turn, members of the development team at Respawn Entertainment fired back their own insults. The developer later apologized for its team's behavior.

When does Apex Legends season 3 start?

Apex Legends season 3 begins Oct. 1 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Respawn Entertainment revealed the date for the next season earlier in September when it officially introduced the newest character, Crypto.

Who's Crypto?

Crypto is the 10th Legend in the roster. According to his origin video, Park Tae Joon was a hacker with his stepsister Mila Alexander. The two came across a program that could determine the winner of the Apex Games. This made them a target of the organization behind the game, The Syndicate. Tae Joon was framed for the disappearance of his stepsister, and he's been on the run ever since.

Tae Joon joined the Apex Games under the name Crypto. He's out to sabotage the event while looking for those who abducted his stepsister.

His first appearance came during the season 2 trailer, where there's a brief shot of him destroying a tower in Kings Canyon with an EMP blast.

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨🚨



New UNRELEASED trailer showcases Crypto, a legend leaked by me, to be the cause of the Repulser EMP!



This lines up with the Crypto computer we saw earlier today!

(more info below)



LIKE + RETWEET 🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/VoeSqcDTEM — Apex Legends ~ Leaks & News (@ApexLeaksNews) June 27, 2019

Days after his reveal, the Apex Legends Twitter account had multiple tweets showing someone hacking a computer system: one time failing and the other time succeeding.

There was also a cryptic message that at first seemed unrelated to the story, but words in the message changed and Crypto's name was seen briefly. It gives some insight into his motivation of joining the Apex Games.

So far, Respawn Entertainment has yet to show Crypto's skills and abilities.

What's new in season 3?

The big change in Apex Legends season 3 is the World's Edge map. From the trailer released Friday, the center of the map appears to have a frozen tower. We also see what looks like a volcano and some fairly green landscape, which is unlike the mainly rocky terrain of Kings Canyon on Planet Solace.

The Charge Rifle is the new weapon for the third season. This weapon has direct ties to the Titanfall games -- Apex Legends is in the same universe -- as it was used by players to deal damage to the giant Titans.

There'll also be a new Battle Pass for season 3 to give players a slew of unlockable content. The Ranked series is returning too. This mode allows players to compete with others at similar skill levels and climb the ranks to see who's the best.