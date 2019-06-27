Apex Legends season 2 Battle Charge: Wattson, L-Star and everything we know so far

EA/Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends, the battle royale game based in the Titanfall universe, came out of nowhere in early 2019 to dethrone the top game in the genre, Fortnite. Although the game's popularity waned months after its release, the excitement for its second season reinvigorated the player base.

When does Apex Legend season 2 start?

The new season of Apex Legends, titled Battle Charge, will start on July 2. Respawn Entertainment revealed the date of the next season during EA Play at E3 2019.

What's new in Apex Legends season 2?

To promote the start of the second season, Respawn released a trailer Thursday showing some of the new content coming.

Another video from the developer gives a glimpse of the gameplay changes such as changes to Kings Canyon. Thanks to an unknown character with a computer -- who data miners believe is a new Legend named Crypto -- the area's defenses are down resulting in beasts appearing including a giant Leviathan. The trailer gives the impression that the creatures will interact with the players in some fashion.

Prominently shown in both trailers was the new L-Star weapon. The light machine gun will fire larger projectiles than other weapons and can be used to open doors in buildings.

Since it shoots large plasma bullets, the L-Star can overheat so it's advised to not keep the trigger down when using it. The weapon is powerful that it will only be found in airdrop and comes with a limited supply of ammo that cannot be refilled.

One big change players clamored for is a ranking mode. The Ranking Leagues mode will pit players against each other of similar skill levels with the best players earning the title of Apex Predator.

Other changes coming in Apex Legends season 2 are new skydiving emotes, skins, a better Battle Pass with more unlockable content and a myriad of improvements to the game.

Who's Wattson?

Natalie "Wattson" Paquette is the 10th Legend and will make her debut in Apex Legends season 2. Unlike other Legends, Wattson is a bit more defensive and requires more strategy to make full use of her skills.

Her ability is Defensive Electric Fences, which as the name says, are electrified fences that will both slow and damage an enemy while pinging the location the fence was crossed to the rest of the team. She can use a maximum of 12 nodes at the same time that can be used to create a defensive perimeter around the team if needed.

Wattson's ultimate is Interception Pylon that will charge up the team's shield, destroy any enemy projectiles such as grenades or arc stars while bullets will not be blocked and will reduce the cooldown for the electric fences. For her passive, Wattson's will receive 100% ultimate charge whenever she uses an ultimate accelerator.

Another difference with Wattson is that she has more insight into her background than the other Legends. She's the daughter of the engineer who created the Apex Arena's Ring. According to the lore, she's looked at like a little sister by the other Legends.

What else is coming in season 2?

Even though the Apex Legends season 2 hasn't even started yet, data miners already have an idea of what's coming in the new season.

One new Legend they predict will debut this season is Crypto. There were glimpses of the character in the season 2 trailer, and he will likely make his debut later on.

Apex Legends is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC. Respawn did confirm the game will make the jump to mobile devices in the future.